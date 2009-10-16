Phil Wickham Finds His Voice On Third Studio Album 'Heaven And Earth'

Since the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Cannons, distinguished singer/songwriter Phil Wickham finds his voice on his third studio album Heaven And Earth set to land on November 17th.



Even with the critical acclaim he's garnered, for the first time in his career, Wickham feels that he has a story to tell: he wants to remind the Church for what and who we are created for.



Produced by Pete Kipley (MercyMe, The Afters, Kutless) Heaven and Earth is not only an encouraging album from a lyrical standpoint, but a delight to listen to with guitar parts that feel like they are literally plucking strings connected to your chest and lonesome yet lush string arrangements, recorded at famed Abbey Road Studios.



Writing much of the record while in the studio certainly paid off for Wickham, as a story began to unfold in the songs, and for the first time Wickham found himself writing specific songs to connect the dots and join the threads that were beginning to weave themselves in and out across the tapestry that was becoming Heaven and Earth.



The first single "Safe" featuring MercyMe front-man Bart Millard, has received great support at radio debuting at No. 28 on Billboard AC Monitored and No. 27 on AC Indicator this week. The single is being played in major markets across the country including Indianapolis, Houston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more!



The lyrics of "Safe" serve to encourage, strengthen and remind listeners that they are not alone as they say, "You will be safe in His arms, You will be safe in His arms, the hands that hold the world are holding Your heart, this is the promise He made He will be with You always, when everything is falling apart you will be safe in His arms."



"If we are Christians, we know God is great and we know what Jesus did on the cross," says Wickham. "We know all the stories, but to be reminded of and to be compelled to move by those stories, I feel, is in a way a large part of what my goal in music is – to remind the Church of the reality of the Gospel, the importance of the cross, of the excitement and hope that we have in Heaven."



Some dates for Canadians wanting to head for the border:



November 13, The District, Orion, Michigan

December 31, Solid Rock Fellowship, Portland, Oregon



