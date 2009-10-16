Relient K Ascends With 'Forget And Not Slow Down'

The latest from the GRAMMY® nominated Relient K, Forget and Not Slow Down, has proven to be a fan favourite landing in No. 1 at Christian Soundscan, no. 15 on Billboard Top 200 and garnering as high as the no. 3 spot on the iTunes® Overall Album chart selling more than 33,000 units.



The band teamed up with long-time producer Mark Townsend, and enlisted legendary mixer Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Jeff Buckley, Sheryl Crow) for their latest release on the band's newly revived record label, Mono Vs. Stereo, in conjunction with JIVE Records.



Relient K also embarked on TobyMac's Winter Wonder Slam tour on November 19th, dates for which are listed below.



Relient K has been making the real thing since 1997, when Matt Thiessen and Matt Hoopes formed the band in high school. In the decade since, they've released five full-length albums (three are certified Gold® ), five EPs and a Christmas record. They have toured the globe, and racked up several hit singles, a Grammy® nomination, two Dove Awards and performances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Los Angeles Times has praised Relient K for "its smart blend of punk pop and power pop, weaving together influences as diverse as the Beach Boys, Blink-182 and Fountains of Wayne" while Spin noted, "Few bands play punk-influenced modern rock as proficiently."



Canadians wanting to head to Winter Wonder Slam, here are some date options:



November 19, University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

November 20, New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 22, Pittsburgh, PA @ Mellon Arena

December 11, Abbotsford, BC @ A.E.S.C



