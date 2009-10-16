Passion Twenty Ten Gears up for Atlanta

Passion is a global movement of collegiate and university students founded by visionary architect

Louie Giglio. The conference will be held on January 2-5, 2010 at Atlanta's Philips Arena and Georgia World Conference Center and will bring 20,000+ students from around the world to Atlanta, all united for the purpose of glorifying God with their lives and fostering significant change in our world. Passion is more than a conference, it is an awakening of a generation eager to make Jesus famous and see global pandemics come to an end.



In 2007, Passion held a conference in Atlanta and challenged students to give their time and money to help relieve 8 specific global issues. Within the year, university students alone had given more than $1

million at onemillioncan.com. At next year's conference, students will be flying in from around the world, many of them unable to express their faith in their own country.



Louie Giglio will be speaking at the conference and performances from such recording artists as Hillsong UNITED, Chris Tomlin, Christy Nockels, and David Crowder*Band will be performing at the Passion 2010.



For more information please visit: www.268generation.com/passion2010/ and check out their promo video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnMNtFnLp3M.

