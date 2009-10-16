Delirious? Releases History Makers: Greatest Hits, Tours US

|
Following its farewell US tour, the UK-based, RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award winning band Delirious? releases its History Makers: Greatest Hits CD Nov. 6 worldwide and Nov. 17 in the US on Kingsway (Survivor) with EMI CMG Distribution. Known as the forerunners of the modern worship movement and as one of the industry's best live bands, Delirious? is saying "farewell"
throughout the US with a final, two-night event at the Dallas Convention Center Oct. 23-24.
History Makers: Greatest Hits is the definitive Delirious?
recording, featuring the songs that inspired a generation of worshippers to
live life "out loud," and that continue to be sung today throughout the
world by literally millions of people every week. Included in this
collection are such genre defining modern worship classics as "I Could Sing
Of Your Love Forever," "Did You Feel The Mountains Tremble," "Majesty," "My
Glorious" and "Shout To The North."
As the songs traveled across continents providing the soundtrack
for Sunday morning church services, Delirious? was delivering its message to
millions of fans through thousands of electrifying concerts in auditoriums,
theatres and churches worldwide. And that message was always challenging its
audiences to be "history makers," which the band defines as people who look
beyond their own needs to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.
"The Delirious? story was only ever about responding to whatever
it was God was doing through music that abandoned itself to Him," says the
band members collectively as they call a close to the Delirious? journey
while staying ever committed to be history makers in God's story, carrying
individually His soundtrack with them.
The full History Makers: Greatest Hits CD track listing follows:
History Maker
Deeper
Raindown
Majesty (Here I Am)
I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever
Did You Feel The Mountains Tremble
Shout To The North
Revival Town
Find Me In The River
My Soul Sings
Our God Reigns
Obsession
Lord You Have My Heart
My Glorious
In addition to the History Makers: Greatest Hits CD, Delirious?
has compiled a Limited Edition two-CD, 30-song collection and a DVD
featuring all 13 of the band's concept music videos. With both contemporary
and worship tracks represented across the two CDs, the band members have
also put together a 58-page booklet for History Makers: Greatest Hits
(Limited Edition) that charts their journey over the last 16-years. All
wrapped in a cardboard slipcase, only 12,000 copies will be available
worldwide.
Taking its songs on the road one last time, the band has already
sold out concerts across the world. Following the US dates, Delirious?
embarks on its final UK tour, with one last sold out performance at London's
HMV Hammersmith Apollo Nov. 29.
Over the last decade, Delirious? touring highlights have
included closing for the Pope in front of a million people in Germany,
playing in front of hundreds of thousands in India, headlining the 2004
Olympic Celebrations at the Omonia Square in Athens, Greece, touring with
Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams and Matchbox 20, and headlining at SWR3's Arena of
Sound 2004 music festival, where more than 80,000 fans filled the
Schlossplatz in Stuttgart, Germany.
Having released 14 albums and selling nearly three millions
recordings, and with seven Top 40 general market UK chart singles and two
Top 30 general market UK chart albums, Delirious? grew out of the UK
"Cutting Edge" youth meetings in the early 1990s. Regarded internationally
as the galvanizing force that changed the face of worship worldwide,
Delirious? members currently have 22 songs on the CCLI charts. With its
music being played and sold in over 100 countries, the band has also been
honored with two Gospel Music Association International Awards.
Delirious? is lead vocalist Martin Smith, guitarist Stu G,
keyboardist Tim Jupp, bassist Jon Thatcher and drummer Paul Evans, who took
over for Delirious? founding member Stew Smith in 2008.
Writer: Hoganson Media