Delirious? Releases History Makers: Greatest Hits, Tours US

Following its farewell US tour, the UK-based, RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award winning band Delirious? releases its History Makers: Greatest Hits CD Nov. 6 worldwide and Nov. 17 in the US on Kingsway (Survivor) with EMI CMG Distribution. Known as the forerunners of the modern worship movement and as one of the industry's best live bands, Delirious? is saying "farewell"

throughout the US with a final, two-night event at the Dallas Convention Center Oct. 23-24.



History Makers: Greatest Hits is the definitive Delirious?

recording, featuring the songs that inspired a generation of worshippers to

live life "out loud," and that continue to be sung today throughout the

world by literally millions of people every week. Included in this

collection are such genre defining modern worship classics as "I Could Sing

Of Your Love Forever," "Did You Feel The Mountains Tremble," "Majesty," "My

Glorious" and "Shout To The North."



As the songs traveled across continents providing the soundtrack

for Sunday morning church services, Delirious? was delivering its message to

millions of fans through thousands of electrifying concerts in auditoriums,

theatres and churches worldwide. And that message was always challenging its

audiences to be "history makers," which the band defines as people who look

beyond their own needs to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.



"The Delirious? story was only ever about responding to whatever

it was God was doing through music that abandoned itself to Him," says the

band members collectively as they call a close to the Delirious? journey

while staying ever committed to be history makers in God's story, carrying

individually His soundtrack with them.



The full History Makers: Greatest Hits CD track listing follows:



History Maker



Deeper



Raindown



Majesty (Here I Am)



I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever



Did You Feel The Mountains Tremble



Shout To The North



Revival Town

Find Me In The River



My Soul Sings

Our God Reigns



Obsession

Lord You Have My Heart

My Glorious





In addition to the History Makers: Greatest Hits CD, Delirious?

has compiled a Limited Edition two-CD, 30-song collection and a DVD

featuring all 13 of the band's concept music videos. With both contemporary

and worship tracks represented across the two CDs, the band members have

also put together a 58-page booklet for History Makers: Greatest Hits

(Limited Edition) that charts their journey over the last 16-years. All

wrapped in a cardboard slipcase, only 12,000 copies will be available

worldwide.





Taking its songs on the road one last time, the band has already

sold out concerts across the world. Following the US dates, Delirious?

embarks on its final UK tour, with one last sold out performance at London's

HMV Hammersmith Apollo Nov. 29.



Over the last decade, Delirious? touring highlights have

included closing for the Pope in front of a million people in Germany,

playing in front of hundreds of thousands in India, headlining the 2004

Olympic Celebrations at the Omonia Square in Athens, Greece, touring with

Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams and Matchbox 20, and headlining at SWR3's Arena of

Sound 2004 music festival, where more than 80,000 fans filled the

Schlossplatz in Stuttgart, Germany.







Having released 14 albums and selling nearly three millions

recordings, and with seven Top 40 general market UK chart singles and two

Top 30 general market UK chart albums, Delirious? grew out of the UK

"Cutting Edge" youth meetings in the early 1990s. Regarded internationally

as the galvanizing force that changed the face of worship worldwide,

Delirious? members currently have 22 songs on the CCLI charts. With its

music being played and sold in over 100 countries, the band has also been

honored with two Gospel Music Association International Awards.





Delirious? is lead vocalist Martin Smith, guitarist Stu G,

keyboardist Tim Jupp, bassist Jon Thatcher and drummer Paul Evans, who took

over for Delirious? founding member Stew Smith in 2008.

